League of Quito, with a man less throughout the second half due to the expulsion of alexander alvaradoentrenched, resisted and won the penalty shootout, 4-5, against Sao Paulo, to get into the semifinals of the South American Cupwhere Defense and Justice of Argentina will be measured.

The São Paulo team managed to equalize the tie in regulation time (1-0), but stayed on the shore on their way to repeat the 2022 final due to a mistake from eleven meters away. James Rodriguez, hero and villain tonight at the Morumbi.

Good and bad

The Colombian midfielder assisted the Ecuadorian from the corner robert grovewho scored the only goal of the match with a header in the 77th minute to take the decision to the lottery on penalties, after the 1-2 defeat in Quito.

Liga de Quito scared the counterattack, knew how to suffer from inferiority during the second stage and was impeccable in the penalty shootout.

The man from Cucuta could not complete the comeback and the tie went to penalties, where the former player of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich he sent his launch to the clouds of the paulista capital.

Journalist Carlos Antonio Velez He praised it, but at the same time he spoke about the mistake in the penalty, ironically.

“Today @jamesdrodriguez played very well… in what is his specialty, very good technique. At set pieces and during the half hour he played he was decisive. He put the goal that tied the series in Arboleda’s head. He walked, jogged but left hints of his good relationship with the ball. He is slowly growing. This is the best thing I’ve seen in recent years. He even removed a ball. That’s how it adds up! In the penalty kick series he fouled his presentation by throwing it over the top. In the end, and due to this fact, his team @SaoPauloFC was eliminated and @LDU_Oficial advanced with 10 players. Sun and plenty at the same time! Big frustration!” he said.

