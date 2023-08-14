Monday, August 14, 2023
James Rodriguez played again four months later: that's how it went in his debut with Sao Paulo

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in Sports






James Rodriguez.

First minutes of the Colombian with his new club.

It took 4 months for James Rodriguez set foot on a soccer field again in an official match. He did it this Sunday with sao paulohis new team.

James had not played since April 9 with Olympiacos, his previous team in Greece. After his arrival in Brazil, his debut was expected and it took place in the match against Flamengo in the Brazilian championship, at the legendary Maracana stadium.

The DT had anticipated that James would have minutes and he complied. The Colombian started as a substitute and he had to wait until the 66th minute to enter the field, when his team was already leading 0-1.

Sao Paulo’s goal was scored by Lucas Moura at minute 38 of the first half. The Tricolor team could not manage their advantage and in the end they received the draw from a penalty kick, for the final 1-1.

As for James, he had little participation in the minutes he was on the field of play, with some interventions, such as a good pass into space that he did not resolve Wellington Rato. He then had a free kick that hit the wall.

