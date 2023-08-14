James Rodriguez played again four months later: that’s how it went in his debut with Sao Paulo

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodriguez.
James Rodriguez.
First minutes of the Colombian with his new club.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
It took 4 months for James Rodriguez set foot on a soccer field again in an official match. He did it this Sunday with sao paulohis new team.
James had not played since April 9 with Olympiacos, his previous team in Greece. After his arrival in Brazil, his debut was expected and it took place in the match against Flamengo in the Brazilian championship, at the legendary Maracana stadium.
The DT had anticipated that James would have minutes and he complied. The Colombian started as a substitute and he had to wait until the 66th minute to enter the field, when his team was already leading 0-1.
Sao Paulo’s goal was scored by Lucas Moura at minute 38 of the first half. The Tricolor team could not manage their advantage and in the end they received the draw from a penalty kick, for the final 1-1.
As for James, he had little participation in the minutes he was on the field of play, with some interventions, such as a good pass into space that he did not resolve Wellington Rato. He then had a free kick that hit the wall.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodriguez #played #months #debut #Sao #Paulo
Leave a Reply