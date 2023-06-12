James Rodríguez paralyzed a shopping center in Bogotá: the video of the madness for the ’10’

James Rodríguez does not seem concerned. He was not in the squad for the Colombian National Team for the friendlies against Iraq and Germany and so far everything indicates that he has nothing arranged to continue his career in Europe, but he seems calm and, despite everything, happy.

While offers are finalized, Rodríguez remains dedicated to his facet as a gastronomy entrepreneur.

He recently opened the restaurant ‘Arrogante’ in Bogotá and later he has been seen at Café Dos Molinos, which opened in Medellín, and which also recently opened in the capital.

In fact, this Sunday James was the sensation at Portal 80, the shopping center where he opened his latest headquarters. And his presence unleashed madness.

(Keep reading: James Rodríguez reacts after not being called up to the Colombian National Team for friendlies).

James Rodríguez paralyzed a shopping center in Bogotá

James will support 20 young people with their studies. Photo: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

From one moment to the next, the venue, which opened this week, began to fill with fans who discovered that James Rodríguez was sitting there.

In fact, it seems that a security mechanism had to be implemented so that everyone could achieve their goal: take a picture with the ’10’.



James looked smiling, warm and close and shared it on his networks with the phrase:

“Sharing a coffee with my people” and an emoticon of the Colombian flag.

(Also: Wife of Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval breaks her silence by video of the player with another woman).

After dozens of messages on social networks from James’ followers, the Café Dos Molinos account published the video of the emotional moment that the ’10’ lived with the people of Bogotá.

More news

SPORTS

*With Soccer