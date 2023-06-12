James Rodríguez paralyzed a shopping center in Bogotá: the video of the madness for the ’10’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodriguez.
James Rodriguez’s Instagram
James Rodriguez.
James surprised his own and others this Sunday. The emotion in the images is compelling.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
James Rodríguez does not seem concerned. He was not in the squad for the Colombian National Team for the friendlies against Iraq and Germany and so far everything indicates that he has nothing arranged to continue his career in Europe, but he seems calm and, despite everything, happy.
While offers are finalized, Rodríguez remains dedicated to his facet as a gastronomy entrepreneur.
He recently opened the restaurant ‘Arrogante’ in Bogotá and later he has been seen at Café Dos Molinos, which opened in Medellín, and which also recently opened in the capital.
In fact, this Sunday James was the sensation at Portal 80, the shopping center where he opened his latest headquarters. And his presence unleashed madness.
(Keep reading: James Rodríguez reacts after not being called up to the Colombian National Team for friendlies).
James Rodríguez paralyzed a shopping center in Bogotá
From one moment to the next, the venue, which opened this week, began to fill with fans who discovered that James Rodríguez was sitting there.
In fact, it seems that a security mechanism had to be implemented so that everyone could achieve their goal: take a picture with the ’10’.
James looked smiling, warm and close and shared it on his networks with the phrase:
“Sharing a coffee with my people” and an emoticon of the Colombian flag.
(Also: Wife of Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval breaks her silence by video of the player with another woman).
After dozens of messages on social networks from James’ followers, the Café Dos Molinos account published the video of the emotional moment that the ’10’ lived with the people of Bogotá.
More news
SPORTS
*With Soccer
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #paralyzed #shopping #center #Bogotá #video #madness
Leave a Reply