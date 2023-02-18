Saturday, February 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez, out of call: what happened now?

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez, out of call: what happened now?


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodriguez

The steering wheel is not mentioned in the Olympiacos game this Sunday.

James Rodriguez He lives an ideal present at Olympiacos in Greece, with good performances, goals and recognition from the specialized press. However, the Colombian was ruled out for the team’s next game, this Sunday.

See also  After the derby between Sevilla and Betis, the world of football must reflect

James does not appear among those called for this Sunday’s game against Lamia, at 9 am Colombian time.

James’s absence

Photo:

STAR+ screenshots

His absence generated great uncertainty, since it is no secret that his injuries have always diminished his performance when he is at his best.

The Greek press reported on the absence of the Colombian midfielder.

“James Rodriguez is the absence that stands out from the Olympiacos squad for the away game against Lamia. The Colombian star is watched because of his inconvenience”, says the ‘Gazzetta’, from Greece.

The medium clarifies that the absence is mainly for “precaution”, to have it in perfect condition for the following key games that the team will hold.

For their part, ‘Sport 24’ reports: “The Spanish coach decided to protect him because of the inconvenience he had felt”.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Tottenham-Palace, London derby on Boxing Day: what a Spurs flop in the first leg

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #call #happened

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Kitten rescued from rubble in Turkey refuses to leave man who saved it

Kitten rescued from rubble in Turkey refuses to leave man who saved it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result