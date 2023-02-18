James Rodríguez, out of call: what happened now?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez
Twitter: @olympiacosFC
James Rodriguez
The steering wheel is not mentioned in the Olympiacos game this Sunday.
James Rodriguez He lives an ideal present at Olympiacos in Greece, with good performances, goals and recognition from the specialized press. However, the Colombian was ruled out for the team’s next game, this Sunday.
James does not appear among those called for this Sunday’s game against Lamia, at 9 am Colombian time.
James’s absence
His absence generated great uncertainty, since it is no secret that his injuries have always diminished his performance when he is at his best.
The Greek press reported on the absence of the Colombian midfielder.
“James Rodriguez is the absence that stands out from the Olympiacos squad for the away game against Lamia. The Colombian star is watched because of his inconvenience”, says the ‘Gazzetta’, from Greece.
The medium clarifies that the absence is mainly for “precaution”, to have it in perfect condition for the following key games that the team will hold.
For their part, ‘Sport 24’ reports: “The Spanish coach decided to protect him because of the inconvenience he had felt”.
