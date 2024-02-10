History repeats itself, over and over again, like a novel read a thousand times, already memorized, although always with an uncertain ending: again James Rodriguez He is in limbo, with the present clouded, in search of a team that wants to receive him, to rescue him. He is a stuck James, a James who cannot find a stable destiny.

James changes jobs with surprising speed. He no longer even every season, but every six months. The transfer window opens and James sticks his head out to see who sees him. Isn't he rigged? Doesn't he settle? Is it the environment that pushes him away or is he fleeing? James is a nomad, a star with no fixed destination who has everything to shine and yet tries his best to go out. He is a James who repeats his story, like a loop: He arrives, plays, gets injured, takes a while to reappear, and when he doesn't reappear, he gets angry, and, as we already know, he says he's leaving.

Only six months ago he arrived in Brazil, in São Paulo, and arrived as smiling and charismatic as always, he raised his hands, greeted, spoke in perfect Portuguese, received the affection of a crazy crowd. Nobody thought – or maybe they did – that he was passing through – just out for a walk? –, not to stay, but to pass, play a few games, score a goal, get injured, get uncomfortable, leave: 14 games and barely one goal.

Six months later he told São Paulo that he wanted to leave. Not only did the press speculate, the coach himself said it. Thiago Carpini, then there are no misunderstandings, although only James knows the true reasons for his impulses. Carpini also revealed that James suffers from a chronic problem with his calf injury and that he has even had psychological problems as a result of his injuries.

On Friday, when it was expected to be announced by some other team somewhere else in the world, nothing happened. He took advantage of the expectation to leave a mysterious message: “Enjoy the road, everything that is for you will find you,” he wrote on his networks, like someone who believes that the road is pleasant.

It must be that James enjoys change, shaking up the press, shaking the nets, going from one place to another, dispossessed of the passions of the fans. This has been his journey, since when his reversal began: Everton, Al Rayyan, Olympiacos… Without forgetting that one day he got bored in Munich and left…

What's next for James? Are you interested in MLS? Will he look for some exotic destination where he can always play and leave without so much fuss? It is clear that James is no longer the same as before. He has won, he has been in the elite, he has been one of the Colombian figures in the world of football, but his career is in decline, not because of where he arrives, but because of the way he leaves, with terminated contracts, with dulled expectations.

James, at 32, does not seem to be looking for stability. He travels a path of turbulence, repeating the rituals of the arrival, the smile, the promises and then the unexpected departure.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

