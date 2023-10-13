James Rodriguez This Thursday he had his best game in a long time with the Colombia selection. Perhaps since the match against Poland in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the ’10’ had not been seen at such a high level as the one he showed in the game against Uruguay.

The scorer of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil seems to be inspired when he has the Charrúas in front of him. He unlocked the game with a great goal in the 35th minute and then he was the guide of a National Team that, in attack, had a great second half, although it lacked concrete results.

Unfortunately, at the back the team did not perform and in the end, a penalty committed by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas allowed Darwin Núñez to tie the game at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

“I wanted to win, regardless of scoring a goal or not. We have to learn from all this. We have a tough game in Quito and we have to go for the three points,” declared James at the end of the game.

James Rodríguez vs. Statistics Uruguay

The record that James Rodríguez approached

The goal that James scored put him very close to equaling a record for the Colombian National Team in the World Cup qualifiers, which they began playing in 1957.

James reached 12 goals in the qualifiers and was one behind Radamel Falcao García, Colombia’s top scorer in the qualifiers. Both played the same number of games, 41. The ‘Tigre’ is not called up for this double matchday.

Left behind were Juan Pablo Ángel (8 goals), Teófilo Gutiérrez (8) and Freddy Rincón (6) on Colombia’s list of scorers in the tie.

The all-time scorers of the tie are the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, both with 29 goals.

