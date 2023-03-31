James Rodríguez had a bittersweet call to the Colombian National Team, in which he reached 90 games since his debut with the senior team, in October 2011.

James had a barely passable game against South Korea, in which he didn’t shine, but he scored the goal that began to build a two-goal tie, after starting losing 2-0. It was his 26th goal with the yellow shirt.

However, James was not even on the bench in the second game of the Asian tour, in which those led by Néstor Lorenzo won 1-2, with goals from Jhon Jáder Durán and Rafael Santos Borré. James would be injured, but there was no confirmation either by the player or by the Colombian Football Federation.

The Besiktas rumor: in Türkiye they would be looking for James

During the days in which he was with the Colombian National Team, a rumor arose that placed James in a new club, Besiktas of Turkey, with which the ’10’ would not continue at Olympiacos in Greece.

It should be remembered that Olympiacos opened the doors for James after a forgettable season at Al Rayyan, in Qatar. Since he arrived in Greece, the Colombian has played 21 games, scored five goals and provided six assists.

James Rodríguez (right), in Al Rayyan training. Photo: Instagram: @alrayyansc

Now, before the appearance of the rumor of his going to Turkey, Olympiacos would have taken an urgent measure to try to retain the player, whose contract expires in the middle of this year.

Olympiacos would be ready to renew James’ contract

The TuttoMercatoWeb portal ensures that the Olympiacos will make use of a clause so that James is at least one more year in the team.



“The Piraeus club, according to our newsroom, would have decided to exercise the renewal option provided for in the player’s contract, which will therefore also be maintained next season,” said that source.

“James Rodríguez seems to have been reborn and has dragged Olympiacos into the regular season of the Greek league,” adds the portal, and for this reason, they are willing to make an economic effort to continue counting on the player.

Olympiacos’ next game will be on Sunday, when they host Aris Thessaloniki in the second round of the playoffs for the Greek Super League title.

It should be remembered that the Greek tournament has a round-robin phase, in a championship in which 14 teams participate. The first six qualify for the championship round, keeping the accumulated points. The remaining eight play for permanence.

The top two in the title round advance to the Champions League and the third and fourth will play in the Europa League.

