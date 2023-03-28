James Rodríguez was one of the doubts of the Colombian National Team for the friendly match this Tuesday against Japan, at the closing of the Asian tour. However, coach Néstor Lorenzo had announced on Thursday that the Olympiacos footballer was available.

However, in the formation announced by the Colombian Football Federation, James does not even appear on the emerging bench and he was not part of the team’s warm-up either.

So far, the Colombian Football Federation has not given any reason for James’ absence, who had already had physical problems in the last few hours.

What happened to James Rodriguez

According to versions of journalists who follow the National Team’s Asian tour, James was unable to finish training last Sunday at the J Green Sakai field in Osaka.

The press version claimed that James could only do the warm-up work and then left the field limping and touching the lower part of his leg.

The player made a post after that, in which he puts pictures of the game against South Korea and says “Let’s go for more.”

James was coming off an injury at Olympiacos

Muscular injuries have been the eternal headache of James, who even went six months without competing for this cause, when he was part of Al Rayyan.

After his arrival at Olympiacos, James had found some continuity. He has played 21 games, with five goals and six assists. However, a new injury, on February 13, took him off the field again.

James was away for a month. He returned to the substitute bench on March 12, against AEK, but did not get minutes, and then played 65 minutes, with an assist, against Volos.

After those games, James traveled to Asian soil and started the match against South Korea, in which he did not have a great performance, but he scored the first goal for the National Team for a two-goal draw, in a game that had started losing 0-2.

The medical part of the National Team is then expected to find out the reason for his absence.

