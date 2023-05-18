James Rodriguez He is still looking forward to what his next destination will be, amid the sea of ​​rumors that place him in different clubs.

Since his departure from Olympiacos, after the end of his contract, James has been training personally, in Madrid.

Meanwhile, offers have not been scarce. At least at the media level. James has rung for Türkiye, England, France and very strongly in Brazil.



Precisely in Brazil he has received proposals, this one official, from Botafogo, who have been looking for him for a while. But other teams would be interested in fishing, if the Colombian fails to settle with another club in Europe.

Vasco’s offensive

James Rodríguez leaves Olympiacos in Greece. Photo: Twitter: @olympiacosFC

Local media in Brazil report this Thursday that the Vasco da Gama club from Rio de Janeiro.

According to the portal Vascaino.netJames Rodríguez returns to the agenda in Rio de Janeiro and there are possibilities of closing with the Rio club.



They add that James has not yet received any official proposal from European football and that by being available he could sign for a Brazilian team.

James Rodríguez training in the gym Photo: Instagram: James Rodriguez

According to the outlet, to confirm his arrival in Brazil, the Colombian imposed a condition that is to wait until July, especially since he is still waiting for offers from Europe. However, they report, if nothing interesting appears in the middle of this year, James would be willing to negotiate with a team from Brazil.

A few months ago there was a strong rumor about Vasco’s intention to get closer to James, when he was at Olympiacos. At the time the version was dismissed.

Now, from Brazil they indicate that this would not be an easy negotiation, since the midfielder earns a very high salary by Brazilian standards.

⚠️💢 Vasco da Gama contacts the scammer of James Rodriguez to understand the claims of the player. Cruzmaltino still does not make a proposal movement for the player, but he can make an offer official in the next few days. 📸 @CONMEBOL pic.twitter.com/mJ1V9HSyaz – Central da Bola (@futebol_pontual) May 18, 2023

