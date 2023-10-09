The rumor was born in Argentina and is already viral in Colombia: Soccer player James Rodríguez, symbol of the Colombian National Team and player for Sao Paulo in Brazil, would be starting a relationship with an Argentine singer: ‘La Joaqui’.

This was speculated after the artist revealed that she is taking the opportunity with a soccer player whom she remembers from the age of 15; that they already had lunch together and They kissed on an unforgettable date. And the question arises: who is ‘La Joaqui’? The woman who would be James’ new dream.

Joaquinha Lerena De La Riva is her name. She was born in Mar del Plata and is 28 years old (she will turn 29 on October 24). She is a singer, songwriter and actress.

‘Joaqui’ spoke on the Argentine program PH, We Can Talk and confirmed the relationship she is starting with a soccer player: “I have loved soccer since I was very young and my brother had a poster of a soccer player that I said ‘is the f… love of my life.’ I don’t want to say who he is, I’m still getting to know myself.”

And I add: “If I say who he is or his origin, they give the numbers for my adolescence. The thing is, he wrote to me and I said ‘I have to act natural because he is the love of my life.’ He told me ‘let’s get to know each other, I think you’re very interesting’ and I told him ‘being so important, aren’t you afraid of meeting me and that I’ll go and tell it?’” she added in his anecdote. What captivated her most was the answer the player gave her to that question: “He answered ‘I’m very calm about knowing you because energy doesn’t lie.’”

His words left it in the air that the player he is referring to is James Rodríguez. The Colombian meets some characteristics and clues that the singer gave.

