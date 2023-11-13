James Rodríguez is the big doubt within the Colombian National Team for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Brazil and Paraguay, but everything indicates that the path has been cleared.

James had had no problems since arriving in Sao Paulo. The cucuteño missed the match against RedBull Bragantinolast Wednesday, in the Brazilian championship, although the reason for his absence was that he suffered gastrointestinal problems.

Lorenzo was clear

It was low for the Brazilian coach, Dorival Junior, in the match against Santos on Sunday, after a minor injury was confirmed.

“Midfielder James Rodríguez, with discomfort in his left adductor, was undergoing treatment at REFFIS Plus, as was the striker. Alexandre Pato, who suffered a trauma to his right foot,” said the Sao Paulo statement on its website.

However, the Colombian coach, Nestor Lorenzo, He addressed the rumors about the possibility that the Cucuteño would not be part of the National Team for these two games.

“He’s fine. I think he’s going to get to the game fine, he had a small virus last week and a little pain, but it’s not serious,” said the coach.

