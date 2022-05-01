James Rodríguez moves in the market and his future would be decided

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
In Europe they handle the option of returning to a football that knows it.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 01, 2022, 10:08 AM
the future of James Rodríguez would be ready and there is talk of his possible return to the Premier League and that he would have already told Al Rayyan of Qatar that he will not continue in that club.
The great movements are already beginning to be known, especially when in the summer some transactions can be completed.
It may interest you: (Luis Díaz revealed the future plans he has with Liverpool)
What is the club?
Everything indicates that his time in Qatar has come to an end and he will not stay there until the end of the year.
It is already news that has been known for a few days, but it is clear that it is moving, because it wants to return to competitive football.
Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quoted Colombian Pipe Sierra in a trill about the southpaw’s frank intention to return to Europe.
Everything indicates that there is an old interested party: West Ham United. Before the unfortunate departure to Al-Rayyan from Qatar was confirmed, he was the first to raise his hand to inquire about his services.
Now that you know that you should lower your economic expectations, you could go into that folder, mMore now that the departure of Manuel Lanzini is imminent.
It may interest you: (Colombian League: these are the deadly sins that affect its quality)
Sports
May 01, 2022, 10:08 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #moves #market #future #decided
Leave a Reply