James Rodríguez moves in the market and his future would be decided

the future of James Rodríguez would be ready and there is talk of his possible return to the Premier League and that he would have already told Al Rayyan of Qatar that he will not continue in that club.

The great movements are already beginning to be known, especially when in the summer some transactions can be completed.

What is the club?

Everything indicates that his time in Qatar has come to an end and he will not stay there until the end of the year.

It is already news that has been known for a few days, but it is clear that it is moving, because it wants to return to competitive football.



Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quoted Colombian Pipe Sierra in a trill about the southpaw’s frank intention to return to Europe.

Everything indicates that there is an old interested party: West Ham United. Before the unfortunate departure to Al-Rayyan from Qatar was confirmed, he was the first to raise his hand to inquire about his services.

Now that you know that you should lower your economic expectations, you could go into that folder, mMore now that the departure of Manuel Lanzini is imminent.

