James Rodríguez continues to work alone while waiting to define his future. The Colombian, who used to be the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has been without a team for three months.

At 32, James has not played since April 9, when he was substituted at halftime in the classic between his team and Panathinaikos, in the Greek League playoffs. He then had a disagreement with the coach in charge of Olympiacos, Luis Anigo, which triggered his departure from the club.

In addition to James, other leaders of the team that went to the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 ended their contract on June 30, including Yerry Mina and Mateus Uribe.

Another member of that squad, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, ended his relationship with Juventus and was presented this Thursday by Inter Milan. Cuadrado, at 35, is still in the elite and in Serie A.

The meeting between James Rodríguez and Iván Ramiro Córdoba.

Coincidentally, James met with a reference from Colombia and Inter, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, author of the goal that gave the National Team the most important title in its history, the 2001 Copa América.

Iván Ramiro Córdoba scored the goal that gave Colombia the Copa América in 2001.



Córdoba and James, both Champions League winners (the first, with Inter in 2010, and the second, with Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017), failed to find themselves in the National Team.

The former Inter defender played his last game on September 7, 2010, in a friendly against Mexico in Monterrey. James made his debut a year and a month later, on October 11, 2011, against Bolivia, in La Paz.

James received Córdoba at his home and gave him a sample of the coffee he produces, one of his many ventures. And, of course, the axis of the talk was football and the National Team.

The former captain of the National Team was the one who made the meeting public, with a publication on his social networks.

“Thank you @ jamesrodriguez10 for the invitation to your house and the very special talk on so many topics. I really liked the analysis of our soccer in Colombia. I hope so many things can be improved that are very evident so that our soccer returns to compete for great goals, “wrote Córdoba.

“My best wishes for this year wherever you go…There is still a lot of football to give to the World and to the Sele. Always enjoy your talent”, added the defender.

SPORTS

