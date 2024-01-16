James Rodriguez has managed to regain the brilliance that made him one of the best players in the world in his position ten years ago in the Colombia selectionbut in the Sao Paulo He is still in debt and the change of coach has him against the wall.

Dorival Juniorwho little by little was recovering the flashes and brushstrokes of James, left his position to be the new coach of Brazil, in his place he arrived Thiago Carpini, a coach with zero experience in the first division.

Overwhelming

Muricy Ramalho, who had a passage through real Madrid and who today serves as Sao Paulo's sports coordinator, did not hide his weakness for James and sent a message that excites the club's fans, but he also threw a dart at him.

“James is a spectacular, unique player, we see him training every day, it is something spectacular. Brazilian football today is very intense, it is not just the technical part, the physical part is fundamental,” he said.

However, he was forceful in pointing out that the man from Cucuta does not have it all with him at the club and that he must make more efforts.

James Rodríguez and , the new coach of Sao Paulo. Photo: EL TIEMPO EFE Archive

“When he goes to Colombia he does very well because he is already adapted to the style of play, there the coach creates a game plan for him. In Sao Paulo it is not possible,” he told CNN Brazil.

“We have players in his position and it is very competitive. “It is the coach who chooses,” he stated.

