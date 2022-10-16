James Rodríguez: meet Miss Universe Spain, your new love?

James Rodriguez lives a new stage of his life in Greece, with the Olympiacosthe team he recently joined and in which he wants to shine again.

The Colombian wants to turn his life around and his arrival at the club seems to be the beginning of something new, which could lead to private life.

Rodríguez, it is spoken in Spain, would have a relationship with the Miss Universe of Spain Sarah Loinazor at least that is clear from their social networks.

It is noted that cross messages have been seen between them on networks, such as several ‘likes’, which indicates that they have a close relationship.

Who?

Loinaz is 24 years old, was born in GuipuzcoaSpain, but lives between Madrid and the Basque Country.

The model has paraded in several important events, speaks four languages ​​and is a graduate of Business Management.

In 2021 she achieved one of the most important recognitions of her modeling career, as she was chosen as Miss Universe Spain.

That time, she took advantage of leaving an important message for the world: “As a woman with a Basque father and a Moroccan mother, I am a mere example of diversity and a mixture of cultures.”

He participated last May in the Cannes Film Festival and then he was in the Venice Film Festival.

Neither of them has made their opinion on the subject known on their networks, but it was learned that she recently visited Greece, although it has not been confirmed if they had a meeting.

