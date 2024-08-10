James Rodriguez and Sao Paulo They mutually ended their contract that would last until June 2025. Both parties have already signed the termination agreement, during which the Colombian had to forgive a significant amount of money to leave.

The Colombian is preparing for his next challenge in his career, which aims to be in European football after his great Copa América with the Colombian national team.

After James’ departure from Sao Paulo became known, several players from the club have given their opinion on his departure and one of them has been Lucas Mouraone of the key players of the tricolor squad.

Moura gives details of James’ departure

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, the attacker revealed the reasons why the Colombian left, given the constant problems with the management.

“To be honest, I don’t know how much he wanted to be here. Maybe he came here thinking about something. And then the problem with the management ended up discouraging him. Maybe it wasn’t how he thought. Therefore, it doesn’t make sense for everyone to get paid if they don’t want to,” Lucas said at the start.

He added: “He has problems with the board, contractual issues. His problems with Sao Paulo have nothing to do with us. We spoke to him a couple of times, we talked about his importance for the group, the quality he has and how much he could help.”

He also revealed one of the triggers for James’ departure and pointed at the Colombian for his attitude in that situation: “To be very direct and sincere. In this episode (not going to the Brazilian Super Cup), he made a mistake. And he knows it. He should have traveled with us. He apologized to the group afterwards. But he dropped the ball. It was a decision and everyone was there. And he wasn’t there.

Uncertain future

Now James is thinking about his future and is looking to decide as soon as possible what his next destination will be, with the desire to return to European football.

James is being linked to several teams, especially in Spain, but nothing has been confirmed yet. In Italy, he has already been ruled out by Lazio.

The major European leagues close their transfer window on August 30, so time is running out for the Colombian.

