Thursday, May 12, 2022
James Rodríguez: Luis Díaz and Liverpool or Real Madrid to win the Champions League?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz

James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.

James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.

The ’10’ from Cucuta expressed on ‘Twitch’ his desire for ‘Lucho’ to be European champion.

The final is approaching that will paralyze the world. The ultra-offensive Liverpool will face the miraculous Real Madrid in Paris to define the new champion of the Champions League. Duel to rent balcony.

Luis Diaz or Real Madrid?

In the middle of the previous one, James Rodríguez lit up the social networks by taking sides between both teams. On the one hand, there is the team that has his friend Luis Díaz as a great figure. On the other, there is the club that he loves so much.

“Look, Liverpool is going through a good time and has fantastic players. Luchito Díaz is there. He is a part that pulls. I want ‘Lucho’ to be champion”, He said in a live on the ‘Twitch’ platform.

Although he clearly stated that he wants to see the peasant champion, he could not hide the affection he feels for the merengue institution.

“I want Lucho to win, but I played for Real Madrid, I have former teammates there and I love the club very much. Then I do not know”, mentioned.

(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: see the play with Liverpool in which he walked the pitch in 10 seconds).
Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet next Saturday May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris.

FOOTBALL

