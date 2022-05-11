James Rodríguez: Luis Díaz and Liverpool or Real Madrid to win the Champions League?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.
Luis Diaz.
The ’10’ from Cucuta expressed on ‘Twitch’ his desire for ‘Lucho’ to be European champion.
May 11, 2022, 07:28 AM
The final is approaching that will paralyze the world. The ultra-offensive Liverpool will face the miraculous Real Madrid in Paris to define the new champion of the Champions League. Duel to rent balcony.
Luis Diaz or Real Madrid?
In the middle of the previous James Rodríguez lit up social networks by taking sides between both teams. On the one hand, there is the team that has his friend Luis Díaz as a great figure. On the other, there is the club that he loves so much.
“Look, Liverpool is going through a good time and has fantastic players. Luchito Díaz is there. He is a part that pulls. I want ‘Lucho’ to be champion”, He said in a live on the ‘Twitch’ platform.
Although he clearly stated that he wants to see the peasant champion, he could not hide the affection he feels for the merengue institution.
“I want Lucho to win, but I played for Real Madrid, I have former teammates there and I love the club very much. Then I do not know”, mentioned.
(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: see the play with Liverpool in which he walked the pitch in 10 seconds).
Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet next Saturday May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris.
FOOTBALL
