James Rodríguez: Lorenzo responds to versions of alleged physical discomfort

James celebrates goal against Korea.
The DT of the Colombian National Team refers to the physical state of ’10’, before the game vs. Japan.
The Colombian National Team will face Japan at the close of the Asian tour on this Fifa date and a good result is expected so that the Néstor Lorenzo era remains undefeated. For this reason, the coach hopes to have the best names of his and one of them is that of James Rodriguez.
At a press conference prior to the game, Néstor Lorenzo spoke to the media. And he referred to the situation of James Rodríguez, of whom it has been said that he would have physical discomfort.
The latest from James Rodriguez
Despite the fact that in the last hours the midfielder James Rodríguez was in doubt due to some physical discomfort that he presented, the coach Néstor Lorenzo confirmed in a press conference that the ’10’ trained normally and is available for the duel against Japan.
However, it is not yet known if James will be like against South Korea from the start, but having trained without any problem gives some peace of mind regarding the health of the Olympiacos midfielder.
For now, James Rodríguez hopes to have his second chance to start and be the captain to lead against Japan, remembering that he did so during the 70 minutes he played against South Korea, a rival to whom he scored a goal.
“The game will be against a very difficult rival, who has had a great World Cup in Qatar 2022, who has competed with the biggest teams in the world, and who generates a very nice expectation of knowing how we are, knowing that we are in preparation, with many young players and that we want this replacement to take place in the best context, that it be with a win”expressed Lorenzo, at the end of his conference.
