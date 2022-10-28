Friday, October 28, 2022
James Rodríguez: Lincoln Palomeque’s strong reaction to the rumor with the mother of ’10’

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2022
in Sports
0


close

James Rodriguez and Lincoln Palomeque

James Rodriguez and Lincoln Palomeque

Photo:

Instagram: @lincpal

James Rodriguez and Lincoln Palomeque

In social networks, the rumor of a relationship with Pilar Rubio circulated.

Versions of a possible relationship between Pilar Rubio, the mother of James Rodriguez, and the actor Lincoln Palomeque flooded social networks in recent days.

The rumors began to grow after Palomeque began to “like” and comment on several photos of Pilar on Instagram, which made many of her followers believe that there was some romantic interest in her.

It should be remembered that, until now, neither of them has a sentimental relationship, after the separation of their respective partners.

Carolina Cruz, TV presenters and ex-wife of Palomeque, confirmed the separation in July of this year. “I had a very good relationship, but I already felt that I had completed a cycle, because I also feel that many times love changes, and love transcends, it is still there, but in a different way. And that’s when you have to put it on a scale and say ‘what do I want in my life?’ They are processes that we have to live. I live attached to God, to the Virgin. I am a believing woman, ”she said in an interview with La Red.

What did Lincoln Palomeque say about the rumours?

Palomeque came out to clarify the situation in a couple of Instagram stories, in which he was upset and surprised by people’s reactions to his interactions with Pilar Rubio.

“The nonsense that you have to read on networks, now giving ‘like’ to a photo is that one is dating someone, stop affirming things that are not, not even for me, it is out of respect for the other people they talk about ”, wrote the actor.

It should be remembered that both James Rodríguez and Lincoln Palomeque were born in Cúcuta and that both have shared on some occasions.

SPORTS

