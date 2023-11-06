The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – three-time world champion of

Formula One – won this Sunday the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Brazil), the penultimate of the year, and raised his own historical record of victories in the same year in the premier category to 17, in a race in which the double world champion Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), with another masterful display, finished third.

One of the luxury guests that the race had was the Colombian soccer player James Rodriguezwho did not miss details.

Taking advantage of the fact that he had no activity with him Sao Paulothe Colombian midfielder was present at the Autodromo José Carlos Pace, better known as the Interlagos Circuit.

In his Instagram stories James showed part of his visit, touring the Autodrome and taking photos with motorsport personalities and fans.

James Rodríguez🇨🇴🔟is present at Interlagos today, for the Formula 1 race in SÃO PAULO (SP). pic.twitter.com/wGVibvnFQs — Γ Ξ Đッ(レッド)ˢᵖᶠᶜ🇾🇪|#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom👑🔱 (@R3D_r27) November 5, 2023

James even took a photo with Tatiana Calderonthe Colombian pilot, who published the message on her networks: “Colombian Connection. The best thing about the weekend: meeting this crack.”

James was able to enjoy the race and the great victory of Verstappen, who had started from pole and achieved his 52nd victory in F1 at the Interlagos circuit.

James thus demonstrates his fanaticism for this sport, just like his compatriot Shakirawho this season has been seen in races in Miami, Barcelona and England.

SPORTS

More sports news