Wednesday, December 28, 2022
James Rodríguez, like in the old days: see the great goal against Asteras

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2022
in Sports
0


James Rodriguez

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodriguez

The Colombian is a starter with Olympiacos in the Greek League.

James Rodríguez returned to goal with Olympiacosin the match that his team is playing at this time against Asteras Tripolis, on date 15 of the Greek League.

The Colombian scored in the minute 35after a wall with the Korean Hwang In-Beom: he finished off from medium distance and put it in to beat goalkeeper Nicos Papadoupoulos.

It is James’ third goal for Olympiacos in nine games in the Greek League.

News in development.

SPORTS

See also  Samp, Augello: "Giampaolo motivates us, we have to play more relaxed ..."

