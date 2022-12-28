James Rodríguez, like in the old days: see the great goal against Asteras

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodriguez
Twitter: @olympiacosFC
James Rodriguez
The Colombian is a starter with Olympiacos in the Greek League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 28, 2022, 11:48 AM
James Rodríguez returned to goal with Olympiacosin the match that his team is playing at this time against Asteras Tripolis, on date 15 of the Greek League.
The Colombian scored in the minute 35after a wall with the Korean Hwang In-Beom: he finished off from medium distance and put it in to beat goalkeeper Nicos Papadoupoulos.
It is James’ third goal for Olympiacos in nine games in the Greek League.
News in development.
SPORTS
December 28, 2022, 11:48 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #days #great #goal #Asteras
Leave a Reply