The Colombian James Rodriguez He was on the field for 64 minutes in the tie Rayo Vallecano against him Leganesmatch of the eighth day of football Spain.

It was the Cucuteño’s first game as a starter with the Rayo shirt and he stopped seeing some of his touches, mostly in the first half.

Improved

His quality was reflected on the playing field, but his behavior in this match was not the best and the fans, as well as the squad, the leaders and the coaching staff, expect more from him.

Rayo’s goal occurred very early, eight minutes into the first half, through the action of Sergio Camellobut the tie came in the second round due to the action of Juan Cruz Díaz.

James was replaced in the 64th minute by Isaac Palazon and received a third yellow card in the 57th minute of the game.

“I felt good. I’m little by little adapting to my teammates and I’ve felt good. You have to go game by game, there’s a lot of quality. The sensations have been good. There is still a long way to go,” said the Colombian.

And he added: “They did a good job in the second half and we played better in the first. I am happy to be a starter and I hope to continue contributing to the group. I was looking forward to preparing well for what is to come. Physically I felt good.”