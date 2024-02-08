This Wednesday, Sao Paulo FC beat Agua Santa 3-0 in the Paulista Tournament (Paulistão), and at the end of the match the coach Thiago Carpini He spoke to the press about his sixth game in charge of the Brazilian club, with a balance of four wins and two draws.

The coach confirmed that James Rodríguez asked to leave Sao Paulo, making official the version that 'Globoesporte' had published hours before the game.

Carpini regretted that since his arrival to the technical direction he has not been able to direct James, and confessed that the decision was completely made by the Colombian.

“Our period together was short, I have nothing to say about the athlete and the human being. What hindered me a little was the load control that we did in the preseason due to a small discomfort in the calf. He had already suffered this injury in the national team. We began to take care of her so that she would have conditions as soon as possible. But it is the athlete's own interest (to leave). It is no longer my business,” said the Sao Paulo coach.

Carpini praised James: “Technically we know what he represents and represented for football. It would even be redundant on my part.”

However, he added: “Let's understand the processes. It was not a technical decision, it was not a club decision. “It was the athlete's own decision.”

