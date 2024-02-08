You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
James Rodríguez and Thiago Carpini
James Rodríguez and Thiago Carpini
The Colombian player asked to terminate his contract.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
This Wednesday, Sao Paulo FC beat Agua Santa 3-0 in the Paulista Tournament (Paulistão), and at the end of the match the coach Thiago Carpini He spoke to the press about his sixth game in charge of the Brazilian club, with a balance of four wins and two draws.
(You may be interested: Pan American Games are still in controversy: Paraguay responds harshly to Colombia)
The coach confirmed that James Rodríguez asked to leave Sao Paulo, making official the version that 'Globoesporte' had published hours before the game.
Carpini regretted that since his arrival to the technical direction he has not been able to direct James, and confessed that the decision was completely made by the Colombian.
“Our period together was short, I have nothing to say about the athlete and the human being. What hindered me a little was the load control that we did in the preseason due to a small discomfort in the calf. He had already suffered this injury in the national team. We began to take care of her so that she would have conditions as soon as possible. But it is the athlete's own interest (to leave). It is no longer my business,” said the Sao Paulo coach.
Carpini praised James: “Technically we know what he represents and represented for football. It would even be redundant on my part.”
However, he added: “Let's understand the processes. It was not a technical decision, it was not a club decision. “It was the athlete's own decision.”
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #leaves #Sao #Paulo #coach #confirmed
Leave a Reply