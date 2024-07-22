Finally the Colombian footballer James Rodriguez He will be leaving Sao Paulo, a club where he was unable to meet expectations and where he was no longer taken into account.

James, according to press reports, will terminate his contract with the Brazilian club, so he will look for another destination and everything points to his return to Europe. James will no longer have to report to the Brazilian club for training and the terms of his departure are now being negotiated.

Journalist Fabrizio Romanotransfer expert, reported on his social networks: “James Rodríguez, who will be available as a free agent by terminating his contract by mutual agreement with São Paulo. He leaves the club after an excellent Copa América. James would love to return to European football.”

Where will James go?

Charlotte (United States), 07/11/2024.- Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts to defeating Uruguay in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-finals match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024 . EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER Photo:EFE

After the Copa América, James has managed to increase his value in the international market and his name has started to sound strongly for different teams, reactivating his importance for the transfer window.

Although before the Copa America, James was linked to teams such as Boca Juniors of Argentina, which he himself denied and said that “he is not part of my project.” His name has also been linked to the MLS of the United States, due to its proximity to Miami.

The Colombian team now awaits Panama. Photo:Instagram: James Rodriguez

But during the Copa America, James began to be linked with European teams. Now, according to the latest reports, James wants to return to Europe, where his last club was Olympiacos of Greece.

The Spanish press has linked Rodriguez with Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, Betis, Villarreal and Valencia.

As for Atlético, there has been talk of James returning to Madrid, where he previously played for the Merengue club. James was close to signing for the Colchoneros in the past.

Betis have also been in talks, although the operation would not be easy, according to the latest reports. The same is said in Spain about Villarreal, a club that is looking for a creative midfielder and is reportedly interested in the Colombian.

Porto, an option?

James, in Porto. Photo:AFP

In the last few hours a new version has emerged and this one comes from Portugal, as it is said that Porto would be interested in James.

Porto and James have a history. It was the midfielder’s first European team and he is considered one of his idols there, winning 3 leagues, 3 Super Cups and a Cup. In addition to a Europa League.

According to journalist Pedro Almeida, the club has already begun negotiations to approach James again.

