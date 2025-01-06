The story between James Rodríguez and Rayo Vallecano is coming to an end and the Colombian soccer player will stop being part of the Madrid club in the next few hours, just as it has been advanced Brand.

The Colombian footballer will renounce the proportional part of the contract that he had left to receive until next June 30, the date on which His connection to the club expires. This amount is around 1.2 million euros gross.

James has hardly had any minutes since signing for Rayo. In this sense, he has played only 7 official matches, even though he was expected to be one of the key pieces of the team. However, it seems that the coffee international has not convinced Íñigo Martínez despite the quality of the player.

Said termination of the contract, if it occurs, would be the sixth since 2020. A new setback for the Colombian since he left Real Madrid. James left the white team in September of that year with one year left on his contract, when Zidane didn’t count on him too much.

Now, the footballer faces a similar situation with Rayo, although this time after having been part of the team for only a few months, with almost no opportunities to demonstrate his game.