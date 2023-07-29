James Rodríguez has just signed the contract that links him with Sao Paulo, from Brazil. This is stated by the Brazilian journalist Venê Casagrande, from the SBT network, who has been in charge of giving firsthand all of Rodríguez’s movements with the São Paulo team.

The Italian Fabrizio Romanoa specialist in the transfer market, also echoed the information.

The official announcement would be given in the next few hours. Rodríguez would be presented this Sunday, at the Morumbí, when Sao Paulo faces Bahía, for the Brasileirao, in which he is in sixth position, with 25 points.

James Rodriguez has just signed as new São Paulo player, deal sealed after the verbal agreement reached two days ago — here we go 🔴⚪️⚫️ Official statement to follow, as reported by @venecasagrande. pic.twitter.com/qExVXI9DDY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

James Rodríguez has a new team

James Rodríguez has not played an official match since April 9, when he was an Olympiacos player, that is, he goes for 4 months without competition. In the meantime, he has trained personally so as not to lose physical shape.

The agreement with Sao Paulo, according to known information, would be for two seasons.

In Brazil, according to information published by the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper, his annual salary would be two million euros (8,710,503,686 Colombian pesos), a third of what he previously earned when he wore the colors of Olympiacos.

