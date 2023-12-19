James Rodríguez ended 2023 with mixed feelings. The '10' from Cucuta seemed to recover his footballing level in Sao Paulo, but he failed to establish himself in the starting eleven. According to reports in Brazil, with each call-up to the Colombian National Team, in the South American qualifying rounds, he took a step back to fully adapt to the 'tricolor' team.

His balance was 1 goal and 3 assists in 14 games played. Furthermore, he managed to become champion in the Brazil Cup without playing any minutes in the double final against Flamengo.

As things stand, expectations for James are great for next season. Sao Paulo will play in the Copa Libertadores and the Colombian hopes to be the protagonist.

And just a few days before the end of the year, Rodríguez received a harsh warning. Diego Lugano, idol of the São Paulo team, was the one who demanded it.



“It's not just about wanting”Lugano said.

Harsh warning to James Rodríguez in Sao Paulo

“We know that he is a different player. He has a very good track record in Europe and is still number 10 for the Colombian team,” Lugano said in a conversation with Terra Brazil.

The former Uruguay defender, captain for the last decade, indicated that in his opinion James “has to find the context, that synergy between the fans and the institution, It's not just about playing well, it's not just about wanting”.

In the end, after the warning, he gave Rodríguez a boost.



“With the talent he has, I hope that next year all this will come together so that he can demonstrate all his ability with the Sao Paulo shirt.”Lugano closed.

