The Colombian James Rodríguez is experiencing a difficult moment in Sao Paulo, Brazila club where he has not managed to demonstrate his full level and the fans are beginning to lose patience with his performance on the field of play.

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team was the starter and protagonist this Wednesday in the 2-1 defeat of the São Paulo team against Fortaleza on matchday 24 of the Brasileirao, a defeat that leaves them closer to the relegation zone in Brazil.

And it is that James became the ‘villain’ of Morumbí, after missing a maximum penalty in the first half; thus remembering the missed penalty in the Copa Sudamericana, where Sao Paulo was eliminated due to its penalty.

However, the Colombian He managed to give the São Paulo team some air and redeemed himself for his mistake with a left footed shot from outside the area; which caught the rival team in the wrong position and put the final score at 1-2.

Dorival’s harsh phrase about James

In the press conference after the game, the coach Dorival spoke about the defeat of Sao Paulo and left a spicy response when asked about the performance of the Cucuteño; His statements opened the debate in Colombia and Brazil.

“I see very good players. James Rodríguez is recovering in better condition; Alexandre is coming back from a serious injury that kept him off the playing field for a long time. You have to be patient and understand that they will not go back to what they were. We will try to have them in the best physical condition. “First you have to recover your best physical shape and then gain space in the group,” said Dorival.

And he expressed that The Colombian is not completely ruled out for the second leg against Flamengo in the final of the Brazilian Cup: series in which James did not have minutes in the first leg of Morumbí.​

Since his arrival in Brazil, James Rodríguez has played a total of six games between Brasileirao and Copa Sudamericana, and has two goals in 296 minutes with the jacket of the São Paulo team.

