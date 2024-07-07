James Rodriguez He scored his goal, from a penalty, against Panama and ran to one of the stands, after celebrating with his teammates, he stretched out his arms looking at the fans. That was one of the most significant images of the 5-0 victory.

According to the criteria of

James was once again a genius and a figure for Colombia. Something that is already customary and for which he has earned all the praise.

This time he scored his first goal in the tournament and provided two assists, one in the center Jhon Córdoba, and another in the surprise pass to Luis Díaz.

The player, who will turn 33 on July 12, praised today the performance of the team led by Argentine Nestor Lorenzo in beating Panama 5-0 in the quarterfinal match played in Glendale. “We played with a lot of intensity and that is reflected in the result. We did things well today,” he celebrated after the match.

King David

James Rodriguez’s numbers against Panama Photo:Sofascore Share

When James scored his goal and while he was looking at the stands, his teammate Luis Díaz came from behind and pretended to put an imaginary crown on James’ head.

The photo has gone viral. Conmebol published it with the caption “Luis Diaz crowns James Rodriguez”, next to a crown.

Even the Colombian Football Federation published it and put 7+10= and a crown.

Many fans and social media users also left their comments alluding to this curious image, highlighting the importance of James.

“Number one in history,” “King of America,” “King James David,” were some of the comments. Some users even made a montage of Díaz putting the crown on him.

More sports news