James Rodríguez is still not playing: a new absence in Al Rayyan

James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan
Photo:
James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan
The Colombian is still absent from the club’s calls.
April 19, 2022, 12:47 PM
A new Al Rayyan match passes and James Rodríguez is still absent, without acting and not even in the club’s call.
Al Rayyan faces Sharjah on Tuesday, in a match of the Asian Champions League, and the novelty is that the Colombian is still not called up.
James has not played for Al Rayyan since March 15, in the Al Wakrah match, in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Cup.
The player returned to Qatar with muscle discomfort, after playing with the Colombian national team at the end of the tieIt was even speculated that the soccer player had asked not to act because of his interest in leaving the Qatari team, which was denied by coach Nicolás Córdova.
“I do not follow the Colombian press, and about James, he is injured, and when he returns from his injury he will return to the call,” Córdoba said at the time.
Then, images of James doing his individual training were known, getting ready to reappear. Later, he was seen training with the rest of the squad. But the games run and James is still not taken into account.
Al Rayyan’s next match will be on Saturday, against Istiklol.
However, the continuity of James is not confirmed with the Qatari club. Press versions assure that the Colombian could change clubs.
SPORTS
