Wednesday, April 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez is still not playing: a new absence in Al Rayyan

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan

James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan

Photo:

James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan

The Colombian is still absent from the club’s calls.

A new Al Rayyan match passes and James Rodríguez is still absent, without acting and not even in the club’s call.

Al Rayyan faces Sharjah on Tuesday, in a match of the Asian Champions League, and the novelty is that the Colombian is still not called up.

James has not played for Al Rayyan since March 15, in the Al Wakrah match, in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Cup.

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez, in action against Umm Salal.

Photo:

Twitter: @alrayyansc

The player returned to Qatar with muscle discomfort, after playing with the Colombian national team at the end of the tieIt was even speculated that the soccer player had asked not to act because of his interest in leaving the Qatari team, which was denied by coach Nicolás Córdova.

“I do not follow the Colombian press, and about James, he is injured, and when he returns from his injury he will return to the call,” Córdoba said at the time.

Then, images of James doing his individual training were known, getting ready to reappear. Later, he was seen training with the rest of the squad. But the games run and James is still not taken into account.

Al Rayyan’s next match will be on Saturday, against Istiklol.

However, the continuity of James is not confirmed with the Qatari club. Press versions assure that the Colombian could change clubs.

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #playing #absence #Rayyan

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: trailer for Coiled Captors, the first expansion coming in a few days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.