With 128 days without playing an official match, the future of James Rodriguez is still uncertain. His club, the Al-Rayyangives less and less news about him and, in fact, he already debuted yesterday in the All-Star League in Qatar, without the Colombian even appearing on the substitute bench.

Al-Rayyan lost 0-1 to Al-Shamal on Wednesday and thus prolonged a bad moment that had him fighting not to be relegated last season, when the team had been armed to fight for the title, with James as the banner of that list, which was eighth among 12 teams.

the denial

The absence of James in the call and in the latest Al-Rayyan publications cast doubt on his continuity in that club. Even from Qatar they released a version that the Colombian had been injured again.

“James Rodríguez injured a muscle. He can be absent for more than two months. May God help Al Rayyan fans,” Hassan Al-Otaibi, a former player for the club and the Qatari national team, and today a commentator for his country’s national team, posted on his Twitter account.

The player himself, who had also not appeared in recent days on social networks, except to congratulate the Colombian National Team for the subtitle of the Women’s America Cupcame out of the version that emerged from Qatar.

“Watch out! There are false information and imprecise press versions that speak about me and an alleged long-term injury. None of this is true, see you on the courts soon,” James wrote.

However, the Colombian did not give any reason to explain why he was not called up for Al-Rayyan’s match on Wednesday or whether he will remain at the club or change venues.

With just glimpses of the talent that took him to clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Monaco, Porto and Everton, and which led him to be the top scorer in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the second highest scorer of the National Team in all history , the Colombian was very affected by injuries last season: he was barely able to play 15 games, in which he contributed five goals and seven assists.

James, 31, has not played an official match since March 29, when he scored the winning goal for Colombia against Venezuela on the last day of the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar, to which the National Team failed to qualify.

Where is James going to play? The player’s intention was to return to Europe and press reports spoke of a possibility of returning to Porto, something that the club ruled out outright.

There was also talk of an alleged interest from West Ham to return to the Premier League and another from Rome to play in Serie A, the only one of the five major leagues in Europe in which he has not acted. But nothing concrete.

The closest thing James had to leaving Al-Rayyan was the proposal from Brazil’s Botafogo, which even, according to press reports, reached an agreement with the Qatari club for the transfer of the player. But it was the Colombian himself who gave up the idea of ​​returning to South America, for now.

The transfer books in Europe close at the end of this month, but the chances of a change of club are less and less for James.

