James Rodríguez is still between cotton: does he reappear at the weekend?

James Rodriguez
Twitter: @olympiacosFC
James Rodriguez
The Colombian has not been able to play again with Olympiacos.
James Rodriguez He had managed to find continuity in Greece and leave behind, at least for now, the muscle injuries that had plagued him in recent years. But the landscape changed again.
Until date 22, James had only missed one game for Olympiacos, against Atromitos, on the second date of the championship. At that time he was just arriving at the club, coming from Al Rayyan.
James was left out last week’s game against the Mine. Press versions claimed that the Colombian was being taken care of to be in full condition for the classic against him Panathinaikos.
But the player was also left out of the call in the game last weekend. And he was not available for the match against him. AEK Athens which was postponed in the middle of the week due to a train accident in Greece.
When is James coming back?
But the news is still not encouraging, as everything indicates that James will not be on the court this weekend either.
Olympiacos faces Levadiakos this Sundayat 9 am, Colombian time, in what would be his third game in a row without being able to play.
The media ‘Sport 24’ from Greece updated this Friday about the Colombian: “The midfielder still feel discomfort in the biceps (femoral) and everything indicates that he will not be available even in the match against Levadeiakos at Georgios Karaiskakis for the championship”.
“Experienced footballer is striving to reach AEK derby in New Philadelphia for the league’s final regular season game,” the report added.
Bad moment for James, just when he was coming his best in Greek football, and just when the call for the Colombia selection for the friendlies in March.
