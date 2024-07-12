James rodriguez is living a sweet and dreamy moment with the Colombian National Team, after the great America Cup that he is starring in. The man from Cucuta was key in the team’s path Coach Nestor Lorenzo to reach the grand final against Argentina.

The Colombian is celebrating his 33rd birthday this Friday, July 12, and he is doing so with a group that has become his second family. James Live a special day, be with your children, your loved ones and your colleagues Selection celebrating his birthday.

James Rodriguez Photo:Getty Images via AFP and Efe Share

James shared on social media what his birthday celebration is like. The captain of the Colombian National Team posted three photos: one with his two children, another making the gesture of 33 years and the last one of the cake that said “Happy Birthday James.”

Birthday messages for James Rodriguez

Several clubs that James Rodríguez played for decided to send him a special birthday greeting. Everton, Bayern Munich, even the Colombian Football Federation left the midfielder a message on his special day.

