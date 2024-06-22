ANDunited states receive the stars of America and Latin America in the 48th edition of the America Cuptournament in which the Colombia selection He wants to aim all his guns to win the title.

According to the criteria of

The national team will debut this Monday against its counterpart Paraguay in Houston for date 1 of group D of the America Cup, a high-tension duel that will be key in the area.

Miguel Borja and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:TIME Share

Dream called Copa América

The Colombia selection He will enter the game with 23 games without losing, of which 20 of them have been in the Argentine coach’s era Nestor Lorenzo, who has made several pieces fit into his starting eleven.

One of those who has fit the most into the Argentine scheme is the captain James Rodriguez, who not only commands the ship that seeks the title that has eluded the National Team for 23 years, but also pulls the strings of the team with the magic of his left leg.

The cucuteño footballer is the big star of this Colombia selection With Luis Diaz and he continues to show that he has a lot of football left, despite the fact that he does not have any continuity in his current club.

James Rodriguez. Photo:FCF Share

James comes from going through a difficult stage in Sao Paulo, the DT Luis Zubeldia He has been erased from the squad and his departure from Brazil seems more than a given, in the absence of the player and the club reaching an agreement.

It is already a repeated story of James Rodriguez in his last three clubs, but the last few years cannot erase what he did in Porto and especially in Real Madrid, a team in which he shone alongside the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. Praise for James Rodríguez

Praise for James Rodríguez

James Rodriguez continues to generate sighs in Spain and his left foot is strange like no other, or so the journalist implied Edu Aguirre in the program The Jugones Chiringuito.

James Rodriguez Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

In a game of assembling the perfect player, Aguirre surprised by choosing James Rodríguez’s left foot as the ideal complement for that quality. “It’s the best left foot I’ve ever seen, I fell in love with it,” she said.

His fellow program members asked him why he had left the Argentine out of the exercise. Diego Armando Maradona and Edu Aguirre He was clear in saying that he put what he saw, what he enjoyed, and it is very difficult to place a characteristic of a footballer whom he only saw through videos.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS