The Sao Paulo and the Colombian James Rodriguez have reached an agreement to terminate their contract until July 2025, sources from the Brazilian club confirmed to AFP on Sunday.

“The termination was signed a few days ago privately between both parties,” said a source from Sao Paulo’s press department.

Chosen best player of the recent America CupJames, 33, thus ends a lackluster spell with the Brazilian team, which he joined on a free transfer in July 2023 after his time at Greek side Olympiakos.

Despite being presented with great fanfare, the performance of the former player of Porto, AS Monaco, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, among other teams, left much to be desired in Brazil, playing in just 22 games, scoring two goals.

With little role in the team, James missed Sao Paulo’s only shot in the penalty shootout of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals, at home against LDU Quito, a mistake that cost the tricolor paulista their elimination.

He was not used by coach Dorival Junior in either of the two Copa Brasil final matches against Flamengo, which Sao Paulo eventually won, something that visibly upset the player.

This year, James also had no role in the team, first with Thiago Carpini on the bench and then with the Argentine Luis Zubeldía. In February, the attacking midfielder asked the club to terminate his contract, although without any offers, he backed down and opted to remain at the Brazilian club.

Despite his lack of playing time at his club, James shone in his caps for the Colombian national team, which he led to the Copa America final, losing to Argentina. According to the Brazilian press, James waived 75% of the signing bonus and the bonuses he had signed and that Sao Paulo owed him in order to obtain the termination and become a free agent. Although the player still does not have a new destination, his desire is to play in Europe again, according to local media.

