James Rodríguez went from illusion to reality in the last hours. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team, who in recent times has dedicated himself to personal commitments, received a real ‘door slam’ this Thursday in what, until now, he painted would be his great option to return to Europe.

James, without a team since he left Olympiacos in Greece in April, had been announced in recent days on Turkish portals as the future star of the Besiktasone of the most representative teams of the Eurasian country.

However, this morning, in the middle of a meeting with the media, Ahmet Nur Cebi, businessman and president of Besiktas, denied that the player is on his agenda.

And, in the opinion of the moment in which it was pronounced, it practically ‘disregarded’ James Rodríguez.

James Rodríguez receives a hard slam in Europe

As the prestigious transfer portal had replied last week ‘Transfermarkt’, James would have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the 2023/2024 season.

“Besiktas already has a verbal agreement with the Colombian star James Rodríguez”assured ‘Transfermarkt’.

🦅 Beşiktaş, bonservisini elinde bulunduran Kolombiyalı yıldız James Rodríguez ile sözlü anlaşmaya vardı. 😯 🇨🇴 James Rodríguez formunu korumak için Kolombiya milli takım tesislerinde bireysel çalışmalarını sürdürüyor. 📎 Antenna / Sabah➡️ https://t.co/uQ91bTdxnl pic.twitter.com/LYWeow5UJ0 — Transfermarkt.com.tr (@TMtr_news) May 30, 2023

However, this Thursday, in the meeting with the media, the president of Besiktas denied that the Colombian ’10’ is on his agenda.

“Is James Rodríguez on your transfer list at Besiktas?”asked local journalist Gürler Akgün.

“‘Who? What’s his name?’ The leader replied.

“James Rodríguez”, reaffirmed the reporter.

“No… it’s not on our agenda”closed Ahmet Nur Cebi.

Rodríguez, for the moment, is getting ready to return to the courts. To his regret, he was not called up to the Colombian National Team for the friendlies against Iraq and Germany.

🎙️ Gürler Akgün: “James Rodriguez gündeminizde mi?” 🎙️ Ahmet Nur Çebi: ”Neydi adı? Rodriguez my?” (İsmini not alarak) 🎙️ Gürler Akgün: “Evet.” 🎙️ Ahmet Nur Çebi: ”Gündemimizde yok.” pic.twitter.com/wv82nZUEkw – Extra Football (@extrafootball10) June 8, 2023

