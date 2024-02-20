You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez memes.
EFE / Screenshot
James Rodriguez memes.
James apologized for his attitude and social networks are flooded with memes.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Unlike other years and after his controversial departures from Al-Rayyan and Olympiacos, James Rodríguez He thought better about his situation and decided to ask for forgiveness. Sao Paulo to continue in the institution.
It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez, repentant? Unexpected twist about his future in Sao Paulo
Brazilian media explained that the '10' changed his decision to leave the club and 'reconsidered' because he did not find better offers from a team abroad. Most leagues in the world had the player registration window closed and the '10' risked being left without a club.
In fact, hours before it was known that he was going to continue in São Paulo, a manager from Banfield in Argentina revealed that they approached the Colombian to return to the club where he was champion under coach Julio César Falcioni, but He and his entourage rejected this offer and thanked them for their interest.
After the decision to continue in the ranks of the team led by Thiago Carpini, Social networks 'exploded' with a wave of memes in which James Rodriguez He is the main protagonist.
James Rodríguez, target of memes
– Eliminate your club from a competition;
– Fique puto e peça pra sair;
– Seja hated;
– Go back and apologize;
– Seja reinstated to the cast;
– Tournament of the King of America winning four of the Libertadores with 3 goals in the final;
– Seja or idol of a nation;
– James Rodriguez 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/8LdQSrOWNZ
— eu memo 🇾🇪 (@eorubensmemo) February 20, 2024
James Rodríguez on February 7:
“I want to leave, I want to go back to Europe. 😒😛”
James Rodríguez on February 20:
“I lied, I want to stay, play and respect my contract. 🙈🤭”
Jairo Castillo on December 17, 2011:pic.twitter.com/XxamswMJwG
— Santiago (@canterano_) February 20, 2024
