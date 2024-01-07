São Paulo, club where the Colombian plays James Rodriguez, announced the departure of the coach Dorival Junior, who accepted an invitation from the CBF to take charge of the Brazilian team. In a statement released by the São Paulo club, the coach thanked him for the opportunity to work once again at the club and highlighted that his move to the national team is the realization of a dream.

“It is the realization of a personal dream, which was only possible because I received recognition for the work done in São Paulo. That is why I have to thank you for being part of this important period of reconstruction, competently led by the presidency and the board of directors “With the investment in infrastructure and planning in recent years, the Club is prepared to welcome the most qualified professionals on the market. I would also like to thank the fans for all their love and support,” Dorival Junior told the São website. Paul.

The president of the club, Julio Casares, sought to praise the work done by his board. Instead of lamenting the loss of Dorival, he stressed that the invitation made by the CBF confirms that the club is going in the right direction. He wished the coach success.

Dorival Junior and James Rodríguez Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol and Colombian Football Federation

“The invitation made to Dorival is further proof that we are on the right path. In 2021, the CBF had already called Muricy Ramalho, who will remain in São Paulo until the end of my management. Now it was Dorival's turn, who had a proposal to readjust and extend the contract with São Paulo until the end of my administration, in 2026, with all the guarantees of stability. All that remains is to wish him good luck in his new challenge,” said the president of São Paulo Futebol Clube, Julio Casares.

Dorival said “yes” to the CBF this Sunday. He leaves the São Paulo tricolor after 54 games in 2023, with 25 wins, 13 draws and 16 losses. The team's campaign in the Brazilian Championship was not good (they finished in 11th place, after going through a sequence of eight days without winning). But it was under the coach that São Paulo won the Brazilian Cup and ended a 15-year drought without titles.

The CBF will pay São Paulo the fine for dismissal, equivalent to three salaries of the coach. The signing of the contract and official announcement will have to wait a little longer and only come out in the middle of the week or towards the end. This Monday the trip of members of the FIFA and Conmebol delegation to Brazil begins.



They will go to the CBF headquarters to meet with President Ednaldo Rodrigues and former auditor José Perdiz de Jesús. They also intend to travel to Brasilia to meet with members of the federal government. The objective is to know the political crisis that has been experienced in the entity and understand if there have been violations of the rules that prohibit external intervention in the confederations.

Ednaldo was even removed from office by a judge's decision, which annulled the elections he won. He only returned to the presidency after a court order issued by STF Minister Gilmar Mendes last Thursday.

The delegation's visit will continue until next Wednesday. Only then should Dorival's announcement come out.

OFFICIAL NOTE The São Paulo Futebol Club informs the departure of coach Dorival Júnior that he has requested a release to take over the command of the Brazilian team. "It is the realization of a personal dream, which was only possible because it had to be reconfirmed by the work carried out in São…

