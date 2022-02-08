A new novel in the transfer market worldwide is about to open. Cristiano Ronaldo I wouldn’t be happy with it Man Utd and would look for his exit in the next season. In addition to being a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s negotiation with PSG, but in the middle of everything James Rodriguez has been news.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper in England, the French coach made it a condition for the Paris Saint-Germain directors to hire the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the team next season.

And while the future of the Portuguese is defined, he continues to lead the celebrities with the most followers on social networks.

James, in the ointment

Ronaldo leads that ranking with 400.5 million Instagram followers, followed by Lionel Messi who has 306.3 million.

However, the part of tranquility for Colombians is that James Rodríguez is ninth in that ranking.

Yes, he plays little, his performance with Al Rayyan and with the Colombian National Team is not the best, but in networks he moves very well.

The cucuteño has 48.6 million followers, a number only for statistics.

