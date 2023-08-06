James Rodríguez returned to group trainingHe felt part of a team again, he was applauded again, he spoke again in a Portuguese that sounds better to him than Spanish, and he smiled again, showing a calm face, perhaps relief after almost 4 months without playing mainland.

He came to São Paulo to revive, to go back to being what he was or was similar to what he was, to be a resurrected James.

São Paulo, one of the greats of Brazil, opens its arms to him when James most needed a team hug. He had to come to a South American club to cover him. It could be a step backwards in his career, if James compares himself with the James he already was, the one from Real Madrid or the one from Bayern Munich, but if he looks in the mirror of the James who had been without a team for more than 3 months and with a panorama of anxiety, São Paulo is his great opportunity: a lifeline. A step forward.

Sao Paulo: great chance for James

The most important thing is that James has arrived complete after this long break, that he has not left half of what he is in Greece, that the left-handed player comes whole, that James in white is like James when he wears yellow. That it be more James, that he has not lost his ability to wreak havoc on the rival. And may he be happy. Because if James is happy, his football flows. He will surely score goals, he will make assists, he will make luxury passes, he will get the best out of his repertoire. At least that is what his name promises: what they expect in São Paulo.

“James can be one of the great signings of Brazilian football. Without a doubt, it can raise our level a lot. We need him to be fit to play as soon as possible,” said Lucas Silvestre, the team’s technical assistant.

At 32, James finds validity, but he has to pick up the pace. He has to compete. To experience again that of being on the field, eleven against eleven, winning, losing. He must miss playing, because since he left Olympiacos he forgot about playing a real game. So his premiere in São Paulo will be something similar to a first time: a long-awaited debut.

He comes to exquisite, highly competitive football, and to a club that always has great challenges in Brazil and abroad – it is in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana and lost the first leg against San Lorenzo, 1-0. His colleagues already see in him a magnificent contribution.



“James is a world class guy,” said his new teammate Alexandre Pato.

James has made merits so that football remembers him despite his disagreements with the ball. One says James and evokes something, a millimeter pass, a play to applaud, a goal that is the best in a World Cup. In Brazil they remember that. Cafú, the double world champion, a legendary full-back and who wore the São Paulo jersey, does not doubt for a second that James will succeed at the club. “I am sure that James will succeed in Brazil because his playing style is the playing style of Brazilian soccer,” he told As.

James, who will be presented today before the match against Atlético MG (2 pm), must live up to his name to resurface and show in Brazil that football is still intact.

