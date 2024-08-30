James Rodriguez is getting ready for his debut with Rayo Vallecano, after being inactive following his departure from Sao Paulo and the delay in finding a team.

Inigo PerezRayo Vallecano coach, said that he thinks it is “normal” that James Rodríguez has been called up to the Colombian national team for the next two matches and assured that, in view of his debut with the Madrid team in the near future, he is “really looking forward to him being well.”

James Rodríguez, who this week became a Rayo Vallecano player for the current season, has been called up for the matches against Peru (6 September) and Argentina (10), qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s normal that the national team has called him up. I understand that all the Colombian players have been inactive, he was free. I want to take care of him and make sure he’s fine when he plays, there’s zero risk. I really want him to adapt, be well, be comfortable and be able to help us, these matches for which he’s called up are useful for him,” said Iñigo Pérez, in a press conference.

Rayo plays this Saturday against Español and there is great expectation about the possible debut of the Colombian, although the coach will take it slowly.

“I understand the expectation, it’s normal, we’re looking forward to seeing him, but he’s going through an adaptation process because he’s been inactive for a while without competing and we’re coming off pre-season. We have to be careful so that there are no mishaps. Now we’ll make decisions,” said Pérez.

