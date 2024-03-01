James Rodríguez seems determined to vindicate himself in São Paulo, the same club he was about to leave and where he finally stayed to fulfill his contract.

On Wednesday night he had the opportunity to play again, it was his first game of the year and he stood out with an assist and a goal, a few weeks before Colombia's friendlies against Spain and Romania, on March 22 and 26.

James was going to leave. He asked to terminate his contract. He couldn't. He asked for another chance, and was accepted. After being registered to play in the Paulista tournament, James had the opportunity and he did not waste it.

He entered the 71st minute in the match that São Paulo won 0-3 against Inter de Limeira in the Paulista tournament. Eager to show that he is physically and technically fit to start, James provided an assist for the second goal and then scored the third goal with a header in stoppage time.

“It was a good night, I'm happy to have helped, I'm happy for the victory and the game we played,” explained James, who had not played for three months.

He also had a curious celebration when he took off his shirt, which now has the number 55, and showed it to the public, while he was hugged by his teammates.

The player himself was in charge of showing that image on his social networks, accompanied by the phrase “We are back.”

This is how the Sao Paulo coach saw the return of James

In a press conference, São Paulo coach Thiago Carpini praised the departure of James Rodríguez, who returned to the team weeks after almost leaving São Paulo.

“From the moment you turn the key and feel happy and important in the process, you are part of the club again and it is technically undisputed,” Carpini said.

However, the coach warned: “He is in a different physical stage, he compromises a little. It is a technical reference that we have. An important period of preparation was lost, but we gained an option, we will evolve little by little, with caution. James played very well for 20 minutes, he was willing to help on and off the field. “I am very happy,” added the coach.

“It's good that James has reviewed his decision (to leave the club). We know the capacity not only of him (James), but of the entire team. As he regains his best physical condition, he will have a lot to offer this São Paulo group.”

James could play again on Sunday in the city classic of São Paulo, against Palmeiras.

