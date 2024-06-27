There are many doubts about the future of James Rodriguez while it shines in the Colombia selection. The ’10’ has nothing guaranteed in São Paulo in Brazil and divides opinions, some criticize him and others praise him.

The 32-year-old from Cucuteño is focused with the Colombia selection in the America Cup and comes from being the great figure in the victory against Paraguay for 2-1.

Doubts about the future of the captain of the National Team

The left-handed player delighted in the magic he brings with his booty and provided two assists for the goals that made millions of souls around the world celebrate.

No one can deny the class he has, but his constant controversies have generated debate in Brazilthe same one that was revived after his great game against the Paraguayans and the defeat of the Sao Paulo in the Brasileirão.

In an interview with UOL, the president Julio Casares He was clear when talking about the Santander native and pointed out that he will not leave the club for free, the team that wants him will have to put an offer on the table.

If it does not continue, as long as we have a good proposal for both parties, we will not make the exit difficult.

“If he continues at São Paulo in the future, that’s fine. If it does not continue, as long as we have a good proposal for both parties, we will not make the exit difficult,” the leader stated.

He added: “James has a market. Of course he will do well because he is a great player. But let him play calmly against Brazil and in other games let him act as he has done with the Colombian team.”

Defense for James

These words and the debate that has been generated in Brazil provoked the reaction of the former coach of the Brazilian national team Vanderlei Luxembourg who was emphatic in saying that Colombians cannot be treated badly.

In a video column for Itatiaia Esportethe former technician real Madrid He came out to defend James Rodriguez and he does not agree at all with what has been said about him.

“I’m going to talk about a topic that has been bothering me lately, since James Rodríguez arrived in Sao Paulo. The player is a crack, he reminds me a lot of Alex (Alexandro Souza). They want him to do what he can’t… to score, to occupy spaces,” he began by saying.

Vanderlei surprised by saying that “you can’t burn talent like that” and pointed out that James Rodriguez, being “a crack”, he must be treated “like a crack”.

“He is talented, he is capable of playing behind the attacker, as if he were the second striker, putting the boys in front of the goal and scoring,” he said.

Luxembourg explained that São Paulo must take advantage of a player of James’ stature and asks for patience so that he can display the football that the National Team loves.

“It is very difficult to find a talented player like him in world football. You have a talented player, and then everything falls apart, because he doesn’t run, because he doesn’t score, because he doesn’t have dynamics. James is a star, so it is a shame that he has not yet established himself in Sao Paulo and has not demonstrated the talent that he demonstrates in the Colombian National Team,” Vanderlei concluded.

HAROLD YEPES

