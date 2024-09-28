Rayo Vallecano tied 1-1 with Levante in the Spanish League and the Colombian James Rodriguez He was a starter and was chosen as the figure of the match.

According to the criteria of

The man from Cucuta had moments similar to those he shows with the Colombian National Team, but as he himself said, he is looking for his best level.

He did it well…

Iñigo Pérez, Vallecano coach, showed his discomfort this Saturday with the recurring questions in each press conference about James Rodríguez and said that “no” he “likes to make differences” between the Colombian and the rest of the players and warned that the entire squad, including him , they must “go further.”

The midfielder was replaced in the 64th minute in his fourth call-up with the Rayista team.

“It seems like everyone takes it for granted that someone comes and has to play as a starter. I understand it and I understand it but there are several players who have not played for even a second so far. As for James I believe in him, “I am happy and delighted that he is here, but as a coach of twenty-five players I don’t like differences being made,” said the coach.

“I understand the hierarchy and the situations. James is being exemplary in training and we all have to help him. It’s not good for him or for Rayo. If he played today it is because he thought he was the best player for the position and to win. “We must turn this situation around for the good of all,”

And he stated: “Let it be clear that freedom of expression must exist. This is an issue that is becoming entrenched and we must stop it. In general, what I have seen has not convinced me, but we know what James can give us. Today he made passes forward in transition, there were balls that he kept, but everyone, he and the others, must go further.”