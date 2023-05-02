The future of James Rodríguez is very uncertain. Once he left Olympiacos in Greece, the steering wheel has sounded for several clubs, including Latin America, but there is no news.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: they ask for it again for Real Madrid)

Meanwhile, the player from Cucuta is training alone. According to what is known, there are several teams that are interested in him and offers are heard.

The supposed interest of the Persib team, from Indonesian soccer, to have the Colombian figure was even known.

The information was provided by the Tribun News portal, which ensures that this Indonesian Super League team wants to drive.

James trains in a particular way.

News from Indonesia

This Tuesday new information about this rumor is known. And it is that from the direction of the Persib Bandung Dignified they discarded the news that has circulated in the media around the world.

The Persib management itself affirms that they have not yet communicated with James Rodríguez.

Teddy Tjahjono, director of PT Persib Bandung Dignified, admitted that he was unaware of this news. He even claimed that he had never contacted James Rodríguez to take him to Persib. “Not yet,” Teddy Tjahjono said briefly in Bandung on Tuesday, as reported by Bolahita.id and Detik jabar media.

“The transfer process is ongoing, so wait for the announcement in the official media of Persib, every day there is an announcement about a contract extension, then there will be new players, players who have finished their contracts, so every day there is Persib. media officials”Teddy said in statements reproduced by the local press.

He affirmed that DT Luis Milla gave him a list of player requests, but the manager did not mention the Colombian.

SPORTS

More sports news