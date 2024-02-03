The latest information about James Rodríguez continues to raise doubts about his continuity in Sao Paulo, one of the biggest clubs in Brazil. This Sunday, the club will play against Palmeiras in Belo Horizonte in the Super Cup of that country.

However, James is not part of the delegation, which even included players who are injured or who were not called up for the match, such as Luan, Néstor or Igor Vinicius, according to Brazilian journalist Gabriel Sá.

“James Rodríguez did not travel with the delegation due to personal desire. “He decided to stay in Sao Paulo and not accompany his colleagues in Belo Horizonte,” Sá published on his X account.

James Rodríguez did not travel with a delegation for a personal wish. He decided to settle in São Paulo and not accompany his companions in Belo Horizonte. Names like Luan, Nestor and Igor Vinícius, who are not going to play, never mind. pic.twitter.com/pZoNR9qq1s — Gabriel Sá (@OGabrielSa) February 4, 2024

The news fell very badly among Sao Paulo fans, who criticized the Colombian player's attitude and questioned his commitment on social networks.

What is happening with James Rodríguez in Sao Paulo?

This week, Sao Paulo's new coach, Thiago Carpini, referred to the situation of James, who has not played with the club since November 26. He missed the last three dates of the 2023 Brazilian championship and has not been called up for any match so far.

“James trained this week with the group. I cannot say if he is qualified to participate with the team that goes to Belo Horizonte. But this week he has already trained with the group and feels better. “He is very close to returning, to being on the field,” stated Carpini.

“Now it depends much more on the athlete's feedback. We have to respect that. We respect the moment when he feels safe to act safely to help us. I don't know if it will be next weekend or if it will be for the next few dates,” he added.

Also this week, the club's president, Julio Cazares, referred to the possibility of a James transfer.

“The idea is to retain him, but we never know what will happen. We were not contacted, he is a Sao Paulo player, he has a contract. Of course, if a proposal arrives, it will be analyzed, as with any player, but nothing came. I thought it was strange, but these are football things,” Casares declared.

🚨🎙️ | “He's a great professional, he's training, he's adapting to Brazil. The scale is not the technician, the scale is the player himself training.” – Júlio Casares on James Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/ErV1eUfaFG — Mais Tricolor 🇾🇪 (@maistricolorr) January 31, 2024

