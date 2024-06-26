The present of the Colombian James Rodriguez It’s good, because he is the great figure of the National Team in the United States Copa América 2024.

The 2.-1 victory over umbrellaand opens the doors to the team led by the Argentine, Nestor Lorenzo, to trust in a good participation in the tournament, without promising anything.

The man from Cucuteño was key at the time of victory, since from his boots came the centers for the goals of Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma.

While James is in glory in the USA, his team, the Sao Paulo, is in the painful ones, since he lost the weekend, 4-1 with the Vasco da Gama.

That result caused fans to explode on social networks asking for the departure of the Argentine coach, Luis Zubledía, who is blamed for poor performance.

The president of the club, Julio Casaresspoke clearly and loudly about the future of the coach and the Colombian, James Rodríguez, two very different paths.

The President is very clear

“Now this bad defeat against Vasco because of the score and the attitude. We all hope to reverse this. It wasn’t good, it was terrible. We must respond now against Criciúma,” he told UOL.

And he added: “We evaluate with the technical committee. We did it. Zubeldía has all the support, she has to work believing in her convictions. It is not easy to accept a defeat like that, but we tried.”

James Rodríguez, in Copa Libertadores. Photo:AFP Share

James hasn’t done well. The technicians he has had on the team have not supported him, they have not put him in the starting lineup, they have kept him marginalized and they give him little ‘hype’.

Zubeldía has not been the exception and does not even have him on the list of those called up for matches in Brazilian tournaments.

“As long as we have a good proposal for both parties, we will not make the exit difficult.”

There is even talk of the departure of the midfielder from the Colombian National Team, that there are teams in soccer USA, Mexico and in Brazil itself that they want it.

There was also talk of his possible return to Spanish football, but none of that has materialized so far.

Carseres also referred to Rodríguez’s present and his words make it very clear that his presence in the team is not guaranteed.

“James has a market. Of course he will do well because he is a great player. “But let him play calmly against Brazil and in other games act as he has done with the Colombian team,” he counted.

“If he continues at São Paulo in the future, that’s fine. If it does not continue, as long as we have a good proposal for both parties, we will not make the exit difficult,” the leader stated.

