James Rodríguez.
James Rodriguez.
The Colombian was included as one of the best on date 6 for SofaScore.
James Rodriguez He has shown a high level in his matches with the Colombian National Team in the World Cup qualifiers.
James stood out in the recent double elimination round, in which Colombia defeated Brazil and Paraguay.
However, his highest performance was seen in the game against the Paraguayans, this Tuesday in Asunción, when he stood out with passes and a great shot against the crossbar.
The portal specialized in data and statistics SofaScore He published his ideal team for date 6 of the tie and James was included.
“Our team is dominated by players from Uruguay following their 3-0 win over Bolivia, as their striker Darwin Núñez is also our Player of the Week,” says Sofascore on its X account.
The team was like this:
Dominguez (Ecuador); Romero (Argentina), Otamendi (Argentina), Arboleda (Ecuador); Araújo (Uruguay), Bentancur (Uruguay), De la Cruz (Uruguay) and Viña (Uruguay); Pellistri (Uruguay), James (Colombia) and Núñez (Uruguay).
🌎 | Team of the Week
Here is our highest-rated XI from last night’s round of South American World Cup qualifiers! 👇
Our Team is dominated by Uruguay players following their 3–0 win over Bolivia, as their striker Darwin Núñez is also our Player of the Week. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YxTj5xTsM5
— Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) November 22, 2023
