Monday, February 6, 2023
James Rodríguez, ‘in the footsteps of Piqué’? This is all that is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 5, 2023
in Sports
The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team was questioned about the projects of Shakira’s ex-partner.

James Rodríguez is living a great moment at Olympiacos in Greece. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team has found the rhythm of the competition again after a difficult time with Al Rayyan from Qatar.

The man from Cucuta, who has also taken advantage of the last few weeks to expand his business in the country, has been an indispensable part of the Greek team. In fact, the praise has not been long in coming, neither from the press, nor from Hellenic football leaders.

In the midst of that idyll, it echoed that James could follow in Gerard Piqué’s footsteps, the former Barcelona player who has hit the table with his creation of the King’s League. Or at least that’s what the ‘streamers’ who star in said amateur football tournament believe.

James, ‘in the footsteps of Piqué’?

According to Juan Guarnizo, a ‘streamer’ who is part of Piqué’s project, there was already a kind of first approach with James Rodríguez, who, it is worth saying, has been closely related to that digital world.

“I am simply telling you that I had a conversation with him, nothing more. It was a very, very light conversation,” Guarnizo said.

Then, emphasizing that at the moment it is not a reality that James can venture into the King’s League, as various footballers such as Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Cichero and others have done.

“I haven’t asked him anything yet, only if he was aware of everything about the King’s League and he said that he had seen ‘little things,'” commented the streamer.

SPORTS

